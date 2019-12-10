ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for one count of negligent manslaughter and other charges.
Christopher Thomas entered a guilty plea to the charges in September 2019.
“The defendant made the choice to get in the car and drive under the influence of alcohol and that resulted in the death of Raymond McCarter,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “This case is a reminder of how dangerous drunk driving is and the terrible toll it can exact. It’s my hope that the sentence provides a sense of solace to the family as they continue to heal from this tragedy.”
Thomas was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck west in the eastbound lanes on MD Route 32 when he collided with a Toyota Camry driving eastbound on MD Route 32, driven by the victim, Raymond McCarter.
The collision caused McCarter’s car to spin out onto the right side shoulder. Thomas’ car kept driving west in the eastbound lanes before sliding off the right hand side and stopping against a guardrail.
McCarter was pronounced dead at the scene.
When police spoke with Thomas at the scene of the crash, they could smell alcohol on his breath and noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
He took a breathalyzer test where his blood alcohol concentration was .19. In Maryland, the level you can no longer drive at is .08 or above.
