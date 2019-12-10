A jury has been seated in the hate crime trial of a white man accused of killing a black Bowie State University student in College Park in 2017.

Sean Urbanski is charged with a hate crime in the death of Richard Collins, III, on the University of Maryland, College Park campus in May 2017. Collins was visiting friends at the time.

Potential jurors had been asked questions about race and alcohol prior to being seated. Urbanski’s defense team said he was drunk at the time he allegedly stabbed Collins.

With a jury seated, the trial is set to begin Wednesday.

Collins’ family released a statement Tuesday saying they’re glad the trial is finally beginning after numerous delays.

It reads:

“It’s been two and a half years since our son was brutally murdered days before his college graduation. He’d just been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was devoted to a life of service to his country. Richard’s future was bright, and we couldn’t be prouder of all he accomplished over the course of his short life. The delays in this case have prolonged our pain and anguish over his senseless murder. Nothing will bring our son back, but we’re glad that the trial is finally starting and hope the criminal justice system will provide a measure of closure by bringing to justice the man responsible for Richard’s death to the fullest extent of the law. We will have no further comment until the trial’s conclusion and ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”