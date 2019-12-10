Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the men arrested in connection to a string of fires in southwest Baltimore appeared in court this week.
Shawn Krainer is now being held without bail. Over the weekend, he was arrested along with William Ritchie.
They each face one arson charge.
17 suspicious fires from the last week are under investigation, so far five of them have been ruled arson.
Police said they’re investigating whether Ritchie and Krainer are responsible for others.
You must log in to post a comment.