BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brace yourselves- snow may be coming.
While it may feel more like April showers Tuesday, things could change Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the low 60s and there’s a chance of showers throughout the morning and afternoon.
But those springlike temperatures will crash Tuesday night in the wake of a cold front, and the rain will change to a wintry mix and show some snow in parts west and north of Baltimore.
Expect 1-2 inches into the northwest parts of the state, heading out into Frederick and further, but city residents shouldn’t get too excited- they’ll only see less than an inch to right around an inch- at the most!
