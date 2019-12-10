Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Tuesday arrested a man they said ran a scheme in which he went door-to-door selling fake newspaper subscriptions.
Matthew Aldao, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Dundalk on a warrant service, police said.
Man Wanted In Fake Newspaper Subscription Scheme In Baltimore County
On Monday, police said Aldao would travel to different neighborhoods in the county and surrounding areas to get victims to sign up for a fraudulent newspaper subscription and then give him between $20 and $60 for an initial subscription fee.
The scam went on for at least a year and often targeted the elderly, police said.
