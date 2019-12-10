Filed Under:Breaking News, Bus, crash, Injuries

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ)– 17 people were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus and another vehicle.

Baltimore County Fire officials say it happened on Trade Point Avenue in Sparrows Point on Tuesday morning.

17 people were initially reported as injured. 2 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The scene has since been cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

