SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ)– 17 people were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus and another vehicle.
Baltimore County Fire officials say it happened on Trade Point Avenue in Sparrows Point on Tuesday morning.
17 people were initially reported as injured. 2 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
UPDATE: MVC W/Injury//7030 Trade Point Ave, Sparrows Point//2 transported with minor injuries so far. 15 being evaluated at the scene with minor injuries.^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 10, 2019
The scene has since been cleared.
The crash remains under investigation.
