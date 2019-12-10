Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium in Baltimore is caring for nearly 20 cold-stunned sea turtles.
All but one of the turtles were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and had spent time at the New England Aquarium prior to coming to Baltimore. Those turtles include 14 Kemp’s ridleys, two loggerheads and two green sea turtles.
The last turtle was found stranded near St. Michaels, Maryland, the aquarium said.
The turtles, which have been given cheese-inspired names, are recovering from illnesses like pneumonia, dehydration and infection.
Aquarium officials said some of the turtles may be ready for release by February.
