BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police need your help finding 22 year-old Darious Freeman-Hill for an assault and robbery that occurred in August.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Freeman-Hill attacked and robbed a woman who was waiting on the bus stop in the 3500 block of The Alameda on August 2 at 1:30 a.m.
He dragged the woman by her hair into the middle of the street, repeatedly punched her in the face, took her cellphone, money and house keys, police said.
Freeman-Hill fled the area on foot after witnesses yelled at him.
Medics responded to the area and treated the woman at the scene.
Anyone who has seen or knows of Darious Freeman-Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970.
