BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police need your help finding 22 year-old Darious Freeman-Hill for an assault and robbery that occurred in August.

Freeman-Hill attacked and robbed a woman who was waiting on the bus stop in the 3500 block of The Alameda on August 2 at 1:30 a.m.

He dragged the woman by her hair into the middle of the street, repeatedly punched her in the face, took her cellphone, money and house keys, police said.

Freeman-Hill fled the area on foot after witnesses yelled at him.

(Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department)

Medics responded to the area and treated the woman at the scene.

Anyone who has seen or knows of Darious Freeman-Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

