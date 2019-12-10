



It’s official: the Baltimore Ravens will be in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. For fans, it’s also the start of Festivus.

In 2000, then-coach Brian Billick banned players from using the word “playoffs,” so they started saying “Festivus” — the secular holiday popularized by the TV show Seinfeld — instead.

Now, it’s the 19th year Fred Fillah of Charm City Screen Print in Glen Arm has overseen a fresh batch of Festivus t-shirts.

Fillah, being the Ravens fan that he is, thought it was perfect for a t-shirt.

Even though the shirts don’t say playoffs, make no mistake: it’s what Festivus in Baltimore is about.

“It’s all about the playoffs and everybody was wearing Festivus t-shirts and they’ve been wearing them,” Fillah said.

More than 5,000 shirts have been printed, and as the wins keep coming, so do the shirts.

Screen printers are working hard to get them all done.

“Once the Ravens go to the playoffs, it’s game time, game on,” said Nicholas Fiorucci. “We’ll be printing shirts non-stop.”

This year’s shirt, though, is a little different. The word “revolution” above the football is a nod to the team’s revolutionary play style, Fillah said.

“Not only do they have skill but it’s a unique attack on offense,” he said.

The shirt also has the words “Big Truss” and “Woot! Woot!” printed on its front.

If you’re a Ravens fan, you’ll know what those mean, Fillah said.

So while the Ravens work hard on the field, it’s Festivus for the rest of us.

The shirts are for sale on Amazon as well as at Baltimore Sports and Novelty, Forman Mills, Ravenfever and Poor Boys Sports.