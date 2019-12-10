Filed Under:Fatally Hit, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Montgomery County Police Department, Silver Spring, Talkers


SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A woman who was trying to cross the street was hit and killed by a mail truck in Maryland, police say.

The collision happened Monday night in Silver Spring, according to a Montgomery County police statement and news outlets.

Police identified the woman Tuesday as 81-year-old Rita Jo Sultan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the U.S. Postal Service truck involved in the crash has been identified as 57-year-old Thanh Van Cao.

The driver wasn’t injured and remained on the scene after the crash.

No charges have been announced.

