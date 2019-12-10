Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A woman who was trying to cross the street was hit and killed by a mail truck in Maryland, police say.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A woman who was trying to cross the street was hit and killed by a mail truck in Maryland, police say.
The collision happened Monday night in Silver Spring, according to a Montgomery County police statement and news outlets.
Police identified the woman Tuesday as 81-year-old Rita Jo Sultan.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the U.S. Postal Service truck involved in the crash has been identified as 57-year-old Thanh Van Cao.
The driver wasn’t injured and remained on the scene after the crash.
No charges have been announced.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.