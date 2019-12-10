ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Six Maryland schools have been named among the top schools in the state.
Gov. Larry Hogan and state education officials announced Tuesday morning that five elementary schools and one middle school have been awarded the Blue Ribbon designation.
“We’re recognizing the best of the best,” Hogan said, thanking school officials for their work.
The schools receiving the award are:
- Jacksonville Elementary School in Baltimore County
- Cash Valley Elementary School in Allegany County
- Hampstead Elementary School in Carroll County
- Mount View Middle School in Howard County
- Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary School in Montgomery County
- Bayside Elementary School in Queen Anne’s County
Up to six Blue Ribbon Schools are named each year in Maryland based on their high performance or significant student achievement growth.
“You really are proof that with a strong collaboration between dedicated educators and families and communities, we can close the achievement gap, prepare our students and give Maryland’s children a hope for a better future,” Hogan said.
Each school gets a Blue Ribbon flag, a monetary prize, $1,000 in office supplies, new technology gear and a party. They will all be able to apply to receive the national Blue Ribbon designation.
Since 1994, Anne Arundel County has had the most schools receive the Blue Ribbon designation with 31, followed by Baltimore County with 27 and Montgomery County with 26. Baltimore City has had ten schools win the award.
