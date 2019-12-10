BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family in Ellicott City clearly takes being a Baltimore Ravens fan very seriously: they’ve turned their house into a shrine of purple!
The Ravens tweeted out their appreciation to the Bartlett family’s team spirit on Tuesday.
We asked you to turn Baltimore purple and the Bartlett family from Ellicott City delivered in a BIG way‼️ 💜 pic.twitter.com/UYnXtNp4RU
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2019
Shrouded in a glow of purple, with Lamar Jackson and the flashing words, “MVP” front and center, the whole house screamed “Go Ravens” for their whole neighborhood to hear.
Jackson noticed the tribute and gave the house some love.
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 10, 2019
On Monday, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young called on Baltimore-area residents to paint the town purple, and light up purple lights to support the Ravens in preparation for their matchup against the Jets on Thursday.
The mayor congratulated the team and said it is always great for Baltimore — and its hotels, restaurants and bars — when the Ravens are winning, noting the city will benefit from fans coming to watch and cheer on the Ravens together.
“We are witnessing greatness before our eyes,” Young said in a statement. “The Ravens have been on a magical run and we want to do everything we can as a city to support the team and help keep that momentum going.
