BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on Old York Road and York Road near the Pennsylvania state line, where a car is trapped under the tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer is on fire, and one person has just been rescued but has life-threatening injuries, officials said.
UPDATE: MVC W/RESCUE: i83 between Old York Rd & York Rd// Patient has been extricated from the car. Patient has life threatening injuries. Crews working on extinguishing fire as well as controlling fuel spill at this time^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 10, 2019
Crews are working to extinguish the fire and control a fuel spill at this time.
Drivers should expect delays on I-83 in the area of Old York Road- it will be closed while emergency personnel work on the scene.
This story is developing.
