  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on Old York Road and York Road near the Pennsylvania state line, where a car is trapped under the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer is on fire, and one person has just been rescued but has life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and control a fuel spill at this time.

Drivers should expect delays on I-83 in the area of Old York Road- it will be closed while emergency personnel work on the scene.

This story is developing. 

Comments