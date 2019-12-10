Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our rain gives way to colder air, and some snow overnight as we head into the morning commute.
Areas north and west of the city may pick up about one to two inches of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces, due to the warm temperatures of Tuesday.
From the city south and east, about one inch may be expected. By mid-morning, drier air will likely bring the sun back and help to melt the snow in most areas.
Very cold air will be present Wednesday night with lows in the low 20’s.
Sunny but cold air will be here for the Ravens game Thursday. Kickoff temperature about 32 degrees but with rather light winds.
Go Ravens and drive with care! Bob Turk
