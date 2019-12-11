  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Baltimore men were sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 murder of a popular Canton bartender.

Robert Lewis, 39; Keith Worthington, 35; and Harvey Turner, 30, were convicted in August in the death of Sebastian Dvorak.

Officials said the trio, who were members of the 500L gang, killed Dvorak while he was walking home from a night of celebrating his 27th birthday.

Lewis was sentenced to 15 years on a number of charges, including gang participation and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The attorney general’s office said Lewis provided the weapon that was used to kill Dvorak, then recovered it and helped get rid of it.

Worthington was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted on 25 different charges related to drugs, gang participation and firearm possession.

Turner was sentenced to 10 years in prison on gang and drug charges.

Malik Mungo, 19, also of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder in Dvorak’s death and is scheduled to head to trial at the end of January.

In June, a judge declared a mistrial in Mungo’s case.

