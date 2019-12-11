BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the time of the year when many people look for ways to give back.

Despite that, it’s one of the toughest times of the year for blood banks.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or a blood product, which is why a Morgan State University student who knows firsthand how important blood donation is has started a non-profit organization to give back.

Caitlyn Adams has sickle cell anemia and survives off monthly blood transfusions.

“It honestly is a miracle treatment,” she said. “It really helps me even though I still deal with chronic pain.

Sickle cell anemia blocks blood flow and distorts red blood cells. That means every three weeks for four hours, Adams has a transfusion.

The holidays are festive and joyful for most, but it’s hard for blood banks.

“We service most of the hospitals in the Baltimore area, in northern Virginia and D.C., and so right now we have a bit of a shortage,” said Regina Boothe Bratton with the American Red Cross.

A shortage could be devastating for people like Adams.

That’s why she’s made it her personal work to help others through her non-profit Pain Meets Power, which provides services to those with chronic pain illnesses.

Adams hopes to become a medical social worker, advocating for her patients.

For now, she and the Red Cross hope others will consider giving something this holiday season that doesn’t cost a dime.

“For every pint or unit of blood that’s donated, up to three lives are saved.” Boothe Bratton said.

As part of our Community Connection, WJZ hosted a mobile blood drive on TV Hill on Wednesday. Nineteen people donated, meaning up to 53 lives will be helped.