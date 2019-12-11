  • WJZ 13On Air

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last week.

Anton “Ant” Hosea Elsezy, Jr., is wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tyron Deandre Davis.

Davis, of Middle River, was gravely injured after being shot around 6 p.m. December 4 in 200 block of Back River Neck Road in Essex.

Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

He died the next morning at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.

