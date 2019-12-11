Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last week.
Anton “Ant” Hosea Elsezy, Jr., is wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tyron Deandre Davis.
Davis, of Middle River, was gravely injured after being shot around 6 p.m. December 4 in 200 block of Back River Neck Road in Essex.
He died the next morning at an area hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.
