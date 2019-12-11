Comments
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are calling the discovery of a body at a Baltimore County recycling plant on Tuesday “extremely suspicious” and likely a homicide.
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are calling the discovery of a body at a Baltimore County recycling plant on Tuesday “extremely suspicious” and likely a homicide.
The body was found at the Baltimore County Acceptance Main Recycling Plant in the 10200 block of Beaver Dam Road just after noon on Tuesday.
Body Found Among Recycling At Plant In Cockeysville, Police Investigating
Police said Wednesday the body came in on a truck and was discovered when workers who were sorting recyclables on a conveyor belt saw a tarp with something inside it. The body was wrapped in the tarp.
Harford and Cecil counties also send recyclables to the facility, police said, so it’s still unclear where the body came from.
An autopsy is still ongoing, but Baltimore County police said they’re fairly confident the death will be ruled a homicide.
You must log in to post a comment.