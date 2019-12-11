BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Health reported the first cold-related illness death of the season on Wednesday.
The person who died was in the 45-64 age range, they said, and it happened in Baltimore City.
“As temperatures continue to drop, Marylanders are urged to take every precaution to help prevent cold-related illnesses,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips. “Take care to limit your exposure to the cold. Wear layers if you go outside and contact your local health department if you need access to a warming center in your area.”
LIST | Warming Centers Open In Baltimore Area
Cold-related illnesses include hypothermia and frostbite.
To avoid a cold-related illness, the MDH says to avoid exposure to cold weather by limiting time outside, wearing several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
They also advise keeping your toes, fingers, ears, cheeks and the tip of the nose covered.
Marylanders in need of warming centers should reach out to their local health department or call 211 and give their county location and ZIP code to get information about locations.
You must log in to post a comment.