GLEN ARM, Md. (WJZ) — A 4-year-old girl was injured after her backpack got stuck in the door of a Baltimore County school bus and the driver began moving, police said.
Police said they were called to the area of Manor Road and Old Carriage Road south of Glen Arm around 4:12 p.m.
An initial investigation showed the Pine Grove Elementary School student’s backpack got stuck in the bus’ door and the driver, who didn’t notice, pulled forward.
The girl was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be okay, police said.
The bus remained at the scene.
