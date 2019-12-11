BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Hogan is setting into motion a series of new initiatives and legislation to get violent offenders off the streets and address the “violent crime crisis” facing Baltimore.

Part of that plan is to give the city more funding for 25 new prosecutors and support staff for the Attorney General to prosecute violent crimes and $21 million for Baltimore City and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The money will be divided up into separate areas, including $9.2 million to increase community policing efforts; $4.6 million for the Baltimore Police Department’s records management system, lab information management system, and license plate reader technology; $2.4 million for the new location of the Baltimore Police Academy; and $1.9 million for the State’s Attorney’s Office for gun violence prosecution.

He also highlighted a plan to curb youth violence in the city, including a partnership with the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and city leaders.

Just earlier this month, a group of teens were arrested for a string of carjackings and robberies in Upper Fells Point.

The governor includes expanded legislation into his plan, and said he aims to increase tougher sentences for violent offenders who commit crimes with guns, and legislation for stronger penalties for those who intimidate witnesses.

“Keeping Marylanders safe is my responsibility, and I’m going to keep providing the City with all the state and federal assistance and backup we possibly can in order to attack this violent crime crisis from all directions with everything we’ve got.” said Governor Hogan.

He added, however, he plans to keep city leaders accountable to “ensure that we are working together and using every tool and resource at our disposal” to catch the violent criminals in the city.

“The time has come for Baltimore City to finally take back its streets and communities once and for all.”