WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Zoo in Washington needs your help naming its new baby porcupine.

The spiky critter was born in November and still needs a name.

The Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, posted a poll on Twitter asking for help naming the animal.

Options include Quilliam, Quillson, Prickles and Gonzo.

More than 2,100 votes had been cast as of Wednesday night.

To vote, click here or check out the Smithsonian’s Twitter account,

