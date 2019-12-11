WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Zoo in Washington needs your help naming its new baby porcupine.
The spiky critter was born in November and still needs a name.
The name for a baby porcupine is a PORCUPETTE. And we have a new one at @NationalZoo who needs a name of his own! We are asking for your help to pick a name for our prehensile-tailed porcupine born in November. ⤵️⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ra5cevxhDK
— Smithsonian (@smithsonian) December 11, 2019
The Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, posted a poll on Twitter asking for help naming the animal.
Options include Quilliam, Quillson, Prickles and Gonzo.
More than 2,100 votes had been cast as of Wednesday night.
What should our @NationalZoo porcupette's name be? (No, we're not taking write-ins and Quilly McQuillface is not an option.) His parents are Quillber (!) and Beatrix, should that affect your choice.
— Smithsonian (@smithsonian) December 11, 2019
To vote, click here or check out the Smithsonian’s Twitter account,
You must log in to post a comment.