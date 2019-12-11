ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Christmas is just two weeks away and Hanukkah is less than that, meaning it’s crunch time for many holiday shoppers.

With the sights and sounds of the holidays filling the air, shoppers are chipping away at their lists. While some said they’re in panic mode, others were cool, calm and collected as they ticked off items they’re still searching for.

“It’s happening so quickly,” one shopper told WJZ.

“Every year it gets faster,” another said.

Some shoppers said they’re starting to feel the pressure to make sure they’re ready as the holidays near.

“I had a like a panic attack today about all the things I need to do,” a shopper said.

While the holidays can bring some stress, a number of shoppers said it’s worth it to bring a smile to the faces of the ones they love.

“It’s nice just thinking about the people I’m buying for and I try to find something special for each person that really means something to them,” a shopper said.

While shoppers hoping to sneak a few gifts under the tree have two weeks to do so, those who celebrate Hanukkah have even less time: this year, the Festival of Lights begins on the night of Sunday, December 22. Kwanzaa, meanwhile, begins on December 26.