SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Some children in Anne Arundel County got a chance to do some Christmas shopping for free.

As part of the Anne Arundel County Police Youth Activities Program, children were able to choose three gifts for themselves or a family member.

While parents waited in another room, children wrapped the gifts. This means parents may also be surprised when they unwrap the items on Christmas morning.

Between 30 and 40 officers volunteered to shop with the children during the Christmas Gift Extravaganza.

The event was held at Van Bokklen Elementary School in Severn.

The police department said between 300 and 400 children have participated in recent years.