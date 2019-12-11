Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for most of the state.
The statement says “Patchy ice possible on roads early this morning… Snow falling on warm roads has left many highways wet early this morning. With temperatures continuing to fall until sunrise, the risk of some spots icing up exists. The spots most vulnerable to icing are bridges and overpasses. The risk of icy patches should end after sunrise.”
The alert was issued to Anne Arundel, Carroll, and Frederick Counties, parts of Howard and Harford counties, as well as Northern Baltimore city.
State transportation officials said they are monitoring road conditions and will send out plows and other resources as conditions warrant.
