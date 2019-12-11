Comments
OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — A person was injured in a shooting at a park near Overlea overnight, Baltimore County police said Wednesday.
Police said they were called to an area hospital around 3:17 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim told officers they were shot at Double Rock Park in the 8200 block of Glen Road.
The shooting remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
