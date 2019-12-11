Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Despite Wednesday’s injury report listing him as questionable, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he’ll be on the field when the Ravens take on the New York Jets on Thursday night.
Jackson was limited in participation at practice on Monday and Tuesday due to a quad injury, but during a press conference on Tuesday he said he’d still be suiting up.
Jackson was upgraded to full participation at Wednesday’s practice.
Tight end Mark Andrews, who missed practice Monday and had limited participation Tuesday and Wednesday due to a knee injury, is also listed as questionable along with safety Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) and defenseive end Jihad Ward (elbow).
Game status vs. Jets: pic.twitter.com/Yqn4qIFFXV
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2019
Tackle Ronnie Stanley is doubtful to suit up on Thursday and linebacker Chris Board won’t play due to concussions.
