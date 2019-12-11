Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Mayoral Race, Baltimore News, Local TV, Sheila Dixon, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Mayor Sheila Dixon will make an announcement about the city’s mayoral race on Saturday in west Baltimore.

The 65-year-old is planning an event at 11 a.m. at the Ruth M. Kirk Recreation and Learning Center in the Franklin Square neighborhood.

The event is billed as a community event to collect winter items for families in need.

Dixon previously said she’s considering joining the race for mayor.

She was forced from office in 2010 amid a corruption scandal.

Dixon also sought the city’s top job in 2016, narrowly losing in the primary to Catherine Pugh.

