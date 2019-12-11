BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday night, police said.
The first shooting was in south Baltimore around 7:20 p.m.
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Pennington Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
The second shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in southeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 6200 block of Fortview Way for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
