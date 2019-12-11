  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday night, police said.

The first shooting was in south Baltimore around 7:20 p.m.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Pennington Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The second shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in southeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Fortview Way for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

Comments