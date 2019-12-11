  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three sailors killed in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola last week were posthumously awarded “Wings of Gold” Tuesday.

Two of the victims were promoted to aircrewmen, while the acting Navy secretary promoted Joshua Watson to naval aviator.

Naval Academy Confirms Death Of Recent Grad In Pensacola Shooting

Watson had recently graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Credit: United States Naval Academy

The Academy football team plans to honor Watson during Saturday’s game against Army.

