GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A three-year-old girl from Glen Burnie who is battling leukemia was recently gifted a special experience from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Kamila from Glen Burnie has spent most of her life in the hospital, missing out on several “firsts”, including her first trip to the beach.
That is until The Make-A-Wish Foundation jumped in and sent her and her family to Key West.
Kamila went swimming every day and even went on a glass-bottom boat!
A local surgeon made this dream come true for Kamila, raising money for the trip.
