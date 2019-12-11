Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Small amounts of snow across the region last night left generally an inch or less in the region as rain changed to snow overnight.
Temperatures remained in the 30’s and will drop to the low 20’s overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Despite the sun, we will still see temperatures in the 30’s on Thursday and about 32 degrees for the Ravens kickoff!
Dry but sunny weather is on tap most of Thursday as well.
The next chance of rain will come later Friday into Saturday as temperatures will become mild for December once again.
Go Ravens!
-Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.