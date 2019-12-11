BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo just dropped their calendar for “Breakfast with Animals” for 2020, and you can get up close and personal with the zoo animals and the keepers who care for them.

Each breakfast includes a “one-of-a-kind dining experience” next to zoo animals, special keeper chats, education stations and photos.

You can rise and shine with the lions, giraffes and elephants, and even chimps!

Tickets for each of the Breakfast with the Animals are $59.99 for members and $69.99 for non-members. Children under 2-years-old are free, but still require a ticket. Same day entry to the Zoo is included in the price.

A full list of the breakfasts can be found below:

• Breakfast with the Chimps

March 14, July 11 │ 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. │ Chimp Forest

• Breakfast with the Penguins

March 22, April 18, May 2*, June 26, Sept. 26 │ 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. │ Penguin Coast

• Breakfast with the Bears

April 26, Sept. 12 │ 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. │ Polar Bear Watch

• Breakfast with the Giraffes & Okapi

May10, June 28, Aug. 1*, Aug. 23│ 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. │ Giraffe House

• Breakfast with the Elephants

June 13, Sept. 6* │ 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. │ Giraffe House

• Breakfast in Africa (Zebra, Rhino, Ostrich)

June 20, Aug. 16 │ 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. │ Giraffe House

• Breakfast with the Lions

July 19, Oct. 4* │ 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. │ Giraffe House

For the starred dates, the breakfast runs from 8 to 9:30 a.m.