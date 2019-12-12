  • WJZ 13On Air

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged five suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Oscar Alaniz-Gurdian that took place in early December in Landover.

Officers were called to the 2400 block Pinebrook Avenue where Alaniz-Gurdian was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds to the body on Dec. 6 around 10:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects shot and killed Alaniz Gurdian, who was not the intended target, as they were committing an armed robbery of a second victim who was unharmed, police said.

Police charged the following suspects for the murder of Oscar Alaniz Gurdian:

  • 18-year-old Denilso Diaz Salamanca
  • 19-year-old Williamz Diaz Salamanca
  • 17-year-old Elda Benavides
  • 18-year-old Anthony Gomez-Marin
  • 21-year-old Cristian Mendez

All five suspects are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, armed robbery, other related charges and are held without bond.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

