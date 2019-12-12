LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged five suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Oscar Alaniz-Gurdian that took place in early December in Landover.
Officers were called to the 2400 block Pinebrook Avenue where Alaniz-Gurdian was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds to the body on Dec. 6 around 10:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspects shot and killed Alaniz Gurdian, who was not the intended target, as they were committing an armed robbery of a second victim who was unharmed, police said.
Five suspects in custody for fatal shooting in Landover https://t.co/hJzr6fliBp pic.twitter.com/3F4YcCffw8
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 11, 2019
Police charged the following suspects for the murder of Oscar Alaniz Gurdian:
- 18-year-old Denilso Diaz Salamanca
- 19-year-old Williamz Diaz Salamanca
- 17-year-old Elda Benavides
- 18-year-old Anthony Gomez-Marin
- 21-year-old Cristian Mendez
All five suspects are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, armed robbery, other related charges and are held without bond.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
