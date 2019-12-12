BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are seeking to identify two suspects who they say may be involved in a murder from November.
At around 8:05 p.m. on November 17, 41-year-old Anthony Turner was shot and killed in the 900 block of W. Franklin Street, police said.
A 16-year-old boy was also shot at the time but he survived his injuries.
The first suspect is seen below, he was wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black pea coat, a dark bandana, light-colored jeans and Timberland styled boots.
The second suspect, seen below, was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and New Balance sneakers.
Anyone who knows the identity of these suspects is asked to call Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.