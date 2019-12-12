BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police found and arrested 37 year-old Clarence Moore in King George County, Virginia for the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place in October.
Officers responded to a home in the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road where a 38 year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment on October 19 at 1:45 a.m.
Police identified 37 year-old Clarence Moore as the suspect who eluded police until he was apprehended in King George County, Virginia on November 26.
Moore was extradited from Virginia to Baltimore and was taken to central Booking on December 11.
He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, various firearms violations and is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
