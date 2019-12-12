Congrats! The Oriole Bird Will Be Inducted Into The National Mascot Hall Of Fame In 2020Among the National Mascot Hall of Fame 2020 Inductees is the Oriole Bird of the Baltimore Orioles, after a worldwide voting process this past October.

Former Ravens Player Robert McCune Among 10 Ex-NFL Players Charged With Defrauding League's Health Care BenefitsMcCune, who is now 40 and living in Georgia, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and nine counts of health care fraud.

Capitals Beat Bruins In Showdown Between NHL's Top Two TeamsT.J. Oshie scored twice in under four minutes and John Carlson got the go-ahead goal to extend the Washington Capitals' longstanding domination of the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night in a showdown between the NHL's two best teams.

Lamar Jackson Says He'll Play Against Jets Despite Being Listed As 'Questionable' Due To InjuryDespite Wednesday's injury report listing him as questionable, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he'll be on the field when the Ravens take on the New York Jets on Thursday night.