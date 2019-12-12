Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bird is the word!
Among the National Mascot Hall of Fame 2020 Inductees is the Oriole Bird of the Baltimore Orioles, after a worldwide voting process this past October.
The induction weekend at the Mascot Hall of Fame will be June 12-14, 2020. During that event, the Oriole Bird will officially be inducted.
The other inductees are Youppi! of the Montreal Canadians, Boomer of the Indiana Pacers and Blue of the Indianapolis Colts.
The four mascots will join the 21 existing Hall of Famers and be featured prominently inside the 25,000 square foot museum located in Whiting, Indiana – less than 30 minutes from Downtown Chicago
