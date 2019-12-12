SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A local company spread some early holiday cheer on Thursday, granting a wounded veteran in Sykesville his Christmas wish for his family.

That wish wasn’t for any new gadgets or anything elaborate — it was simply to have Christmas decorations on his home, which hadn’t been decorated in years.

At the home of Daniel and Ana Turner, the landscapers were on deadline.

“(They’re) bringing some holiday life to the house and the location and to the kids. It’s going to be great for the kids. The kids don’t know anything that’s going on,” Daniel Turner, a Marine veteran, said.

The couple is surprising their kids, who were inside watching a movie.

Outside, Mullan Nursery decorated the house — on the house.

It just seems like the right thing to do. He did a lot for our country, so this is the least we can do for him,” said Eddie Vanover from Mullan Nursery.

Daniel served three deployments — two in Afghanistan and one in Iraq — and now battles with post-traumatic stress disorder and has a traumatic brain injury.

Ana, meanwhile, has had four spinal fusions. Between the two of them, they’ve had six surgeries in the past two years.

Even the family’s dog Pressley fractured her hip this year.

“The best Christmas gift that I could ever receive is just to have lights here at the house. I don’t need presents, I have everything, I have my family,” Daniel said.

When Christmas Decor heard his story, this was the result.

The lights were on a timer for 4:30 p.m. and when it went off, the Turners’ four boys saw their dad’s Christmas wish for the first time.

“Just to see the kids light up, their face is just beaming with excitement. just to see lights and Christmas joy, It means a lot to me. It’s huge: the best Christmas ever,“ Ana said.