



The body found in a recycling center in Cockeysville earlier this week had been dismembered, police say.

The limbs and head were gone when the body was found, just the torso remained.

Police have identified the person but are not ready to release the name yet.

‘Extremely Suspicious’: Body Found At Baltimore County Recycling Plant Was Wrapped In Tarp

The body was found at the Baltimore County Acceptance Main Recycling Plant in Cockeysville just after noon on Tuesday.

Police said the body had come in on a truck and was discovered by workers who were sorting recyclables on a conveyor belt and saw a tarp with something inside it.

The body was wrapped in the tarp.

Harford and Cecil Counties also send recyclables to the facility, police said, so it’s still unclear where the body came from.

An autopsy is still ongoing, but Baltimore County police said they’re fairly confident the death will be ruled a homicide.

This is a developing story.