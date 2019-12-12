BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire is searching the water after reports that a man had jumped into the water at Inner Harbor.
There is @BaltimoreFire & @BaltimorePolice activity at the Inner Harbor Light St pavilion. Please avoid the area until Fire & Police units have concluded their operations.
— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) December 12, 2019
They received the call at around 8 a.m. and the city dive team responded shortly after. They are searching the water near the Visitor Center, but have not found anyone at this time.
Police and Fire pulling down ropes – reports someone called authorities after seeing someone in a red shirt fall into the water (unclear if it was accidental or not). Authorities @BaltimoreFire @BaltimorePolice now trying to get the body out @wjz pic.twitter.com/y40V9ZvtGP
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 12, 2019
This story is breaking.
