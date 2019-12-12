  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Dead Body, Inner Harbor, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire is searching the water after reports that a man had jumped into the water at Inner Harbor.

They received the call at around 8 a.m. and the city dive team responded shortly after. They are searching the water near the Visitor Center, but have not found anyone at this time.

This story is breaking.

Comments