BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate three separate outbreaks of E. coli linked to lettuce, one of which was first pointed out by Maryland health officials.
Information from the Maryland Department of Health led the FDA to farms in Salinas, California, as possible sources of contaminated romaine lettuce. That led national health officials in late November to urge consumers not to eat lettuce grown in the area.
Since then, the FDA has been tracking two separate E. coli outbreaks, one linked to Fresh Express salad kits and another linked to romaine lettuce served at a restaurant chain in Washington.
Thursday, the agency said it’s too early to draw definite conclusions about where the outbreaks originated.
As their investigation continues, they’re urging retailers, growers and distributors to work together to help understand how and why the recalls continue to occur.
