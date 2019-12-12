BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was killed in a fire in northeast Baltimore Thursday night, officials said.
The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Evans Way just after 7:30 p.m.
Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, after which point they found the woman hadn’t made it out.
“Once the fire was extinguished which was a little over ten minutes or so they located the body of an adult woman on the second floor,” Adams said.
Adriana Gonzalez lives near the home that caught fire and rushed outside when she heard someone screaming.
“I heard a lot of yelling outside, a loud rattle and I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ And then I heard something like ‘I can’t open, it won’t open,’ and I was like ‘Is someone trying to break in?’ I wasn’t sure what was going on,” she said.
This is video from a neighbor of the deadly fire. It happened on the 1100 block of Evans Way around 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6wVjcKeYHw
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) December 13, 2019
The victim’s name has not been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
