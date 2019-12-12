BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens player Robert McCune has been caught up in a scandal involving former NFL players and their health care benefits.
Ten former National Football League players have been charged in Kentucky for their alleged roles in a nationwide fraud on a health care benefit program for retired NFL players.
McCune was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2005, but later on in his career was signed onto the Ravens practice squad in 2007 and was later promoted to the active roster. He was non-tendered in 2009 and became a free agent, where he was later signed with the Cleveland Browns.
The alleged fraud targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan which established pursuant to the 2006 collective bargaining agreement and provided for tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their wives and their dependents, up to a maximum of $350,000 per player.
Charging documents allege over $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims were submitted to the Plan and the Plan paid out over $3.4 million of those claims between June 2017 and December 2018.
McCune, who is now 40 and living in Georgia, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and nine counts of health care fraud.
This story is developing.
