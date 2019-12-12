ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Aligned with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment- which gave women the right to vote, Gov. Larry Hogan has declared 2020 the Year of the Woman in Maryland.

“Our state’s history has been shaped by extraordinary women leaders, and our administration remains committed to empowering and advocating for women in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan at a kickoff event in Annapolis on Thursday. “I look forward to the many events taking place statewide to commemorate the Year of the Woman. ”

Gov. Hogan was joined at the event by Governor’s Commission on the Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the Passage of the 19th Amendment, including Major General (ret.) Linda Singh, the first female Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard and chair of the Commission.

The Commission’s signature event will be the WOW Festival on March 7, 2020 at the Columbus Center in Baltimore.

They are also coming together with the Maryland Commission for Women to host the 2020 Women’s Centennial Summit on August 26, 2020 at the Lowe House Office Building in Annapolis.

The summit is free and open to all, and will offer a day of leadership training and development for adult and young women.

“The Maryland Office of Tourism has compiled an impressive list of events and activities to be held around the state as we mark this important anniversary and honor the many contributions that women have made in helping to shape the Maryland we know today,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz.