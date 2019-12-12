PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Pasadena man has been charged with murdering an acquaintance to whom he owed money when the man came to confront him at his home in September, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Gregory Richard Korwek turned himself in to detectives without incident on Thursday, police said. He’s charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, as well as firearm and drug charges.
Korwek allegedly shot 44-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Dickinson on the morning of September 18 when Dickinson came to confront him about money. Police said Korwek told them Dickinson had threatened to burn down his home and was on his way riding a gas-powered scooter.
When officers arrived, Korwek reportedly ran up to them and said he had shot Dickinson.
Dickinson died at the scene.
During the investigation, police said they searched Korwek’s home and found more than a dozen firearms which he was prohibited from owning due to a previous felony conviction. Police also reportedly found cocaine, morphine, suboxone and marijuana at his home.
Text messages between the men on the morning of the shooting did not indicate any threats of violence, police said. Police also did not find any evidence of a physical confrontation between the two.
Korwek is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center.
