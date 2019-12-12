Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s another record in the books for Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s another record in the books for Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens quarterback surpassed the record for most yards rushed by a quarterback in a single season.
The moment @lj_era8 broke the record‼️ pic.twitter.com/aGUkOAer9K
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019
The record fell during the team’s first drive. Jackson had a 20-yard run, and after a two-yard run to tie the record, he ran for five yards to the Jets’ five-yard line.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Is The Second NFL QB Ever To Rush For 1,000 Yards In Single Season
- Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot With 24-17 Win Over Bills
- As Playoffs Near, Which NFL Teams Pose Biggest Threat To Lamar Jackson & The Ravens?
The record was previously held by Michael Vick, who rushed for 1,023 yards in a single season.
Heading into Thursday night’s Ravens-Jets matchup, Jackson needed just 23 yards to clinch the record.
Jackson and Vick are the only two quarterbacks to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.
You must log in to post a comment.