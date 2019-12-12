  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s another record in the books for Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens quarterback surpassed the record for most yards rushed by a quarterback in a single season.

The record fell during the team’s first drive. Jackson had a 20-yard run, and after a two-yard run to tie the record, he ran for five yards to the Jets’ five-yard line.

The record was previously held by Michael Vick, who rushed for 1,023 yards in a single season.

Heading into Thursday night’s Ravens-Jets matchup, Jackson needed just 23 yards to clinch the record.

Jackson and Vick are the only two quarterbacks to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

