PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged 30-year-old Lorenzo Jordan and his accomplice 31-year-old Danielle Vallier for robbing and assaulting employees at three businesses in the county in December.

Jordan, driven by Vallier, first committed a robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Queens Chapel Road where he pepper sprayed an employee on December 5.

He was reported at an office supply store in the 7000 block of Annapolis Road where he also pepper sprayed an employee while committing the crime on December 9.

Jordan most recently targeted a convenience store in the 700 block of Harry S. Truman Drive where he walked in, pepper sprayed an employee and stole cash on December 10.

He is also linked to a similar crime at the Peace of Crofton store in Anne Arundel county.

After his arrest, he confessed to all for robberies, police said.

Suspect who pepper sprayed employees during robberies is now in custody. https://t.co/mXz1P3qB1u pic.twitter.com/6bxY9qSHZn — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 12, 2019

He and Vallier are being held in the District awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Jordan is charged with armed robbery, second-degree assault, use of a chemical device with intent to injure and related charges.

Vallier is charged with armed robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and related charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 301-772-4905.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan