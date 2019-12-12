BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen in northeast Baltimore late Wednesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the 5800 block of Belair Road at around 11:14 p.m. where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen.
Detectives learned the victim was inside his home on Belair Road when someone knocked on his door. When he opened the door, two suspects standing at the door started yelling commands at the victim.
One of the suspects raised a handgun at the victim, and the victim tried to disarm the suspect. The gun was discharged and the victim was shot.
The suspects fled on foot, running down Belair Road, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.
Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
