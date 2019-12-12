Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As temperatures fall below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning, there’s a chance for some freezing rain that could cause issues for the morning rush hour.
The overnight low temperature in Baltimore will drop to 28 degrees and temperatures will begin to warm up on Friday morning. Some freezing rain is possible between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., especially in Carroll County and points to the west.
That could make roads, bridges and sidewalks extra slippery as Marylanders head out for work and school.
Due to the threat of ice, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Frederick County and western Maryland.
Rain will continue Friday night into Saturday, with some areas picking up anywhere from a half-inch to 1.25 inches.
