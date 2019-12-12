ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy will honor recent graduate Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Airman Mohammed S. Haitham, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters at the 120th Army-Navy game on Saturday.
The three were killed by an active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Watson’s shipmates from 10th Company will wear red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels, defensive co-captain Midshipman 1/C Nizaire Cromartie will be wearing a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where Watson, Haitham and Walters were assigned and several of the leadership and midshipmen will wear NASC patches straight from the flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates in his memory.
Watson had recently graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
Naval Academy Confirms Death Of Recent Grad In Pensacola Shooting
A mechanical engineering major, Watson was a member of the 10th company and captained the 2018-2019 Rifle Team, the academy said.
You must log in to post a comment.